For Sara Ali Khan, Valentine's Day Is 'Self Love' Day. So, Here's What She Did

Sara Ali Khan is known for her quirky posts on every occasion and Valentine's Day was no different either. Sara's Valentine's Day post reveals that for the 25-year-old actress, V-Day is actually self-care D because we are our own "bae" first. Hence, celebrating her own self, Sara indulged in some yoga on Valentine's Day and shared a video on Instagram to remind everyone to embrace self love as a life mantra: "Self love for Valentine's Day. Always remember to be your own bae," the Love Aaj Kal actress captioned her video. So, here's what kept Sara Ali Khan busy on Valentine's Day:

Sara Ali Khan one of those who would work-out even on vacation. Here's when she opted for aerial yoga instead of chilling during one her recent trips to the Maldives. "Swinging into the weekend," she had captioned her video.

However, Sara Ali Khan also knows that all work and no play is no fun. Here's when the actress was spotted dancing in the gym, instead of sweating it out:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.