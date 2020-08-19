The Internet Loves This Pic Of Bhumi Pednekar And Sister Samiksha

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha can be seen twinning in white outfits in the picture

Bhumi Pednekar with Samiksha.(courtesy samikshapednekar )

Actress Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha frequently feature on the list of trends whenever they post pictures together on social media and that is exactly what happened on Wednesday. Samiksha posted a picture with her sister and actress Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram. No caption needed. In the picture, the sister-duo can be seen twinning in white outfits as they pose together for the camera. Bhumi's fans loved the picture and wrote comment like "sister goals," "stunning" and "what a perfect picture." Earlier this month, Bhumi posted a picture with Samiksha on Instagram and she wrote: "Just us." Check out the pictures here:

Last month on Bhumi's birthday, her sister Samiksha wished the actress on her birthday with these words: "Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar. No words can explain what you mean to me - you are my world, you are my life and you are everything I need! My sugar, spice and everything nice . Keeping shining my love - you make a lot of lives brighter."

After enthralling the audiences with her acting prowess in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, opposite Akshay Kumar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Netflix's Lust Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Last year, the actress starred in several films, including Sonchiriya, Tushar Hiranandan's Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Who. Bhumi was last seen in the 2020 release , starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The actress awaits the release of Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which will release on Netflix. She has also signed Durgavati, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

