The Internet Loves This Pic Of Bhumi Pednekar And Sister Samiksha

Bhumi Pednekar with Samiksha.(courtesy samikshapednekar )

Highlights Samiksha posted a picture with Samiksha

They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles

"Sister goals," commented a fan

Actress Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha frequently feature on the list of trends whenever they post pictures together on social media and that is exactly what happened on Wednesday. Samiksha posted a picture with her sister and actress Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram. No caption needed. In the picture, the sister-duo can be seen twinning in white outfits as they pose together for the camera. Bhumi's fans loved the picture and wrote comment like "sister goals," "stunning" and "what a perfect picture." Earlier this month, Bhumi posted a picture with Samiksha on Instagram and she wrote: "Just us." Check out the pictures here:

Last month on Bhumi's birthday, her sister Samiksha wished the actress on her birthday with these words: "Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar. No words can explain what you mean to me - you are my world, you are my life and you are everything I need! My sugar, spice and everything nice . Keeping shining my love - you make a lot of lives brighter."

This is the post we are talking about:

After enthralling the audiences with her acting prowess in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, opposite Akshay Kumar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Netflix's Lust Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.