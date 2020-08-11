When Bhumi Pednekar And Sister Samiksha Chill Together, The Internet Thinks They 'Look Like Twins'

A cute pic of Bhumi Pednekar and her sis (courtesy bhumipednekar)

Highlights Bhumi re-posted a pic shared by her sister Samiksha

"Just us," she captioned it

Samiksha had captioned the pic: "We have a language of our own"

Actress Bhumi Pednekar re-posted a photo Instagrammed by her sister Samiksha Pednekar with the caption "just us," promoting several members of her Instafam to point out their resemblance. "You both look like twins," read a comment while another said: "Judwaa." Many of Bhumi's fans reacted with the twin emoji on her post and some even made this query, just to be absolutely sure: "I am asking again, are you guys twins?" Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar share an age difference of about three years. While Bhumi stepped into Bollywood in 2015, Samiksha is a lawyer by profession. She shared the sister appreciation post with this caption: "We have a language of our own."

On Samiksha's birthday in February this year, Bhumi shared a heart-warming note along with an album of photos: "Each picture in this album from back then and now just screams that we are partners in life. Happy birthday, Samiksha. I wish you all things you desire and just pure happiness. I love you so much Samu. Mom and I are so proud of the woman you've become. Best sister, daughter and person." Bhumi and Samiksha lost their father when the actress was 18.

Here are a few more photos of the Pednekar sisters, which might make you do double takes.

Bhumi Pednekar is best known for her roles in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Netflix's Lust Stories, for a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh are also some of her popular films. She was last seen in the 2020 release Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. She has films such as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgavati in the line-up.