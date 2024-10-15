The Internet Is Smitten By Ranbir Kapoor's New Look: "The <i>Dhoom</i> Man Is Here"

Ranbir Kapoor's new look has set the Internet on fire. On Tuesday, hair stylist Aalim Hakim shared a series of pictures on his Instagram feed. In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting black shades, black shirt and a brand new haircut. The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love for the look. A user wrote, "The Dhoom Man is here." Another comment read, "Perfect hair patch." Another comment read, "Animal park ki tayari". Another comment read, "Stunning look." Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor has debuted his new look shortly after stealing the spotlight as a groom for designer Tarun Tahiliani's show.

The star had a fun-filled birthday with wife Alia and daughter Raha last month. For Ranbir's 42nd birthday, Alia Bhatt shared absolutely adorable pictures from the birthday boy's fam-jam with daughter Raha. In the first picture, Alia, Ranbir and Raha can be seen hugging a tree. Another click features Raha curled up in Ranbir's arms. "Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. and you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby," Alia Bhatt captioned the post. In the comments section, Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He will next be seen in Ramayana and Animal Park.