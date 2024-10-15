Advertisement

The Internet Is Smitten By Ranbir Kapoor's New Look: "The Dhoom Man Is Here"

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ramayana and Animal Park

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
The Internet Is Smitten By Ranbir Kapoor's New Look: "The <i>Dhoom</i> Man Is Here"
Aalim Hakim shared this image. (courtesy: AalimHakim)
New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor's new look has set the Internet on fire. On Tuesday, hair stylist Aalim Hakim shared a series of pictures on his Instagram feed. In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting black shades, black shirt and a brand new haircut. The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love for the look. A user wrote, "The Dhoom Man is here."  Another comment read, "Perfect hair patch." Another comment read, "Animal park ki tayari". Another comment read, "Stunning look." Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor has debuted his new look shortly after stealing the spotlight as a groom for designer Tarun Tahiliani's show. 

The star had a fun-filled birthday with wife Alia and daughter Raha last month. For Ranbir's 42nd birthday, Alia Bhatt shared absolutely adorable pictures from the birthday boy's fam-jam with daughter Raha. In the first picture, Alia, Ranbir and Raha can be seen hugging a tree. Another click features Raha curled up in Ranbir's arms. "Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. and you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby," Alia Bhatt captioned the post. In the comments section, Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He will next be seen in Ramayana and Animal Park. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana, Animal Park
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull, Neeraj Shridhar's "Coolest Collab" For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Title Track
The Internet Is Smitten By Ranbir Kapoor's New Look: "The <i>Dhoom</i> Man Is Here"
Kartik Aaryan Confesses Doing A Film Just For Money
Next Article
Kartik Aaryan Confesses Doing A Film Just For Money
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com