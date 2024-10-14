Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor Looks Back At His Wedding: "My Wife Planned Everything, I Just Had To Follow Her Lead"

Ranbir Kapoor turned groom again on Monday, this time for a fashion show. He turned showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani's Fall/Winter fashion show, Baaraat by Tasva. In a media interaction after the show, Ranbir recalled his wedding to Alia Bhatt and gave fans a sneak peek into what his role was as the groom. "My wife planned everything, I just had to follow her lead. Our wedding took place at our home only. So, it was not that hectic. And it was just perfect marriage," he said to ANI during the press interaction. 

Dressed in an ivory sherwani, Ranbir made a grand entry in a vintage car in true baarat style, accompanied by models dressed as groomsmen and dancing to beats of dhol. Speaking of the collection, he said, "To be bride groom again in this collection just feels good."

Actor-comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's best friend in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was one of the groomsmen to walk the ramp. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for a few years. In November 2022, they welcomed their daughter Raha. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project titled Love And War, where he will share the screen with wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is set to release in March 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor had made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya. While the film didn't do well at the box-office, Ranbir's career took off with numerous film projects. With Love And War, the actor-director duo will be reuniting on screen after 19 years.

