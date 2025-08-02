Two Red Panda Cubs Born In Sikkim's Himalayan Zoological Park After 7 Years

Two Red Panda cubs were born in the Himalayan Zoological Park (HZP), Bulbuley near Gangtok, after seven years, an official statement said.

The cubs were born to parents Lucky(II) and Mirak. This is the pair's first litter together and marks a significant milestone in the park's conservation efforts, it said.

A statement issued by the Park on Friday said that the birth of the cubs recently is especially heartening as it comes after a difficult period in the Red Panda Conservation programme's history - a seven-year gap in successful births due to challenges like the two outbreaks of canine distemper that nearly decimated the captive red panda population.

Initiated in 1997, HZP's Conservation Breeding Programme began with a pair of red pandas-Preeti from Rotterdam Zoo and Jugal from Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling. Their successful breeding laid the foundation for a thriving genetic lineage. In 2005, the programme was further strengthened with the inclusion of a wild-origin pair, Lucky and Ram, helping expand and diversify the genetic pool, it said.

The statement said that all red pandas born under this programme are tracked through national and international studbooks to ensure healthy genetic variability and global breeding cooperation.

Red pandas typically breed in the winter months between November and January. After a gestation period of around five months, females give birth between June and August, in warm, hidden nests. Remarkably, both Lucky(II) and Mirak were observed participating in nest-building-a rare instance of male involvement. However, cub-rearing remains the mother's responsibility, who teaches the young to climb and forage. Any disturbance by predators or humans can result in the cubs being abandoned at this vulnerable age, said the statement.

It said that the cubs will be raised by their parents away from the public eye until they are old enough for viewing. These new cubs will stay with their mother for over a year, reaching full size by 12 months and becoming sexually mature by 18 months. Their health and compatibility will then be assessed as part of future breeding strategies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)