The Internet Is Smitten By Bipasha Basu's Throwback Pic. See Her Post

Keeping up with the spirit of throwback Thursday, Bipasha Basu shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instragram profile, which appears to be from her modeling days. In the greyscale picture, the Raaz actress can be seen dressed in a flowy outfit as she walks by the beach. Bipasha captioned the post: "Looking at you," adding the hashtag #throwback. Her husband Karan Singh Grover, in the comments section, wrote: "Who me?" In a separate comment, the actor dropped several heart emojis. Just like Karan, Bipasha's Instafam also loved the picture and dropped comments like "stunning," and "beauty queen." Another Instagram user wrote: "What a shot." "Gorgeous like always," added another fan.

Other than throwback pictures, the actress frequently shares mushy posts, featuring Karan Singh Grover. Last week, she posted an adorable picture with Karan and she captioned it "All you need is love... Love is all you need," accompanying it with their signature hashtag #Monkeylove.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.

In terms of work, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the 2015 movie Alone, after which she was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. The actress is best known for her role in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz.