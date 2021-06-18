The Internet Is Obsessing Over Disha Patani's Beach Throwback

Disha Patani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani is a true beach baby and proof of that is her Instagram feed. The actress is often seen soaking up the sun on beaches. Disha is known for setting style statements with her jaw-dropping looks. The 29-year-old actress just made our Friday even better as she dropped a brand new picture of herself from one of her recent vacations. In the picture that she shared on Instagram, Disha looks drop dead gorgeous as she sports a leopard print bikini. She can be seen posing on a beach. Looks like the actress is fond of collecting shells from the beachside, as she can be seen holding some seashells in her hand as she poses in the picture. The smile on the actress' face says it all and we cannot stop obsessing over it. Disha Patani's picture is so stunning that it does not need a caption to go with it. The actress simply added a shell emoji in the caption of the post.

Disha's recent post received scores of comments from her fans on Instagram. "Dayum, gorgeous," a fan commented on her picture, while most others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Disha Patani's new picture here:

Beaches appear to be Disha Patani's favourite travel destination. The actress is often seen vacationing at beachside locations. She often shares postcards from her dreamy beach vacations on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Disha marked her 29th birthday with a stunning beach picture of herself. Keeping the caption simple, she just added a flower emoji in it.

Take a look at the picture here:

Here are some more pictures of Disha enjoying herself on beaches:

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. The film marked Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan after Bharat. The actress will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.