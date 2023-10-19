The Internet Is Obsessed By This Pic Of Aamir Khan's Son Junaid: "Looking Too Cool"

"Junaid Khan all grown up & ready to take on the Cameras & the Lights," read the caption

Image instagrammed by Avinash Gowariker. (Courtesy: AvinashGowariker.)

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Ahead of his debut, Junaid Khan is making his presence felt in public eye. A photo of Junaid Khan was shared by a celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker on Instagram on Thursday. In the close-up shot, Junaid Khan can be seen looking straight into the camera. He wore a pastel-coloured shirt. Avinash Gowariker wrote in the caption, "Like father like son? Perfection or EasySwag?? JunaidKhan all grown up & ready to take on the Cameras & the Lights." This pic of Junaid Khan highly impressed the Internet. The Internet drew parallels between the father and son. Let's have a look at the comments section. A user wrote, "Woah, dude Aamir khan's son?! Looking amazing here." Another user commented, "Wow, he has really transformed his look."Another comment read, "He's looking too cool." Another comment read, "It's amazing how different he looks now compared to before!"

Junaid Khan accompanied his father to the screening of Dono earlier this month. He was pictured with his father and Salman Khan on the red carpet. Let's take a look:

Junaid Khan will star in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix, reported news agency PTI. "The first two projects to come out of this partnership are thriller series The Railway Men and Maharaj, a film marking the acting debut of superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan," the PTI report stated.

Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan's son with his first wife Reena Dutta. Junaid has a sister, Ira Khan. Aamir is also a dad to Azad with ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

