The Internet Is Obsessed By This Pic Of Aamir Khan's Son Junaid: 'Looking Too Cool'

Image instagrammed by Avinash Gowariker. (Courtesy: AvinashGowariker.)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Ahead of his debut, Junaid Khan is making his presence felt in public eye. A photo of Junaid Khan was shared by a celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker on Instagram on Thursday. In the close-up shot, Junaid Khan can be seen looking straight into the camera. He wore a pastel-coloured shirt. Avinash Gowariker wrote in the caption, "Like father like son? Perfection or EasySwag?? JunaidKhan all grown up & ready to take on the Cameras & the Lights." This pic of Junaid Khan highly impressed the Internet. The Internet drew parallels between the father and son. Let's have a look at the comments section. A user wrote, "Woah, dude Aamir khan's son?! Looking amazing here." Another user commented, "Wow, he has really transformed his look."Another comment read, "He's looking too cool." Another comment read, "It's amazing how different he looks now compared to before!"

Let's take a look at the picture:

Junaid Khan accompanied his father to the screening of Dono earlier this month. He was pictured with his father and Salman Khan on the red carpet. Let's take a look:

Junaid Khan will star in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix, reported news agency PTI. "The first two projects to come out of this partnership are thriller series The Railway Men and Maharaj, a film marking the acting debut of superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan," the PTI report stated.

Set in the 1800, Maharaj is reportedly inspired by true events and it will showcase the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society. Besides Junaid, the film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey and it will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Netflix India and Yash Raj Films announced the collaboration via an Instagram post. It read, "Netflix and Yash Raj Films forge an iconic partnership to mark a new era of storytelling in India." The caption accompanying the caption read, "Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon." Take a look:

Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan's son with his first wife Reena Dutta. Junaid has a sister, Ira Khan. Aamir is also a dad to Azad with ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.