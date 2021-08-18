The Internet Is All Hearts For Ram Kapoor's New Pics With Family

Ram Kapoor with wife Gautami. (courtesy: iamramkapoor)

TV star Ram Kapoor shared new pictures with his family on his Instagram profile and the Internet has all things nice to say about the photos. The actor, who often trends for his drastic body transformation, posted a picture with his wife and actress Gautami Kapoor and his kids. He simply added a heart emoji. No caption needed. The comments section was filled with remarks from friends and fans. Actor Nawab Shah wrote: "Where is Ram?" Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who worked with Ram in Thappad, wrote: "Matlab jawline and all?" A fan commented: "Looking all good." Referring to Ram Kapoor's popular TV show, a fan wrote: "Bade achhe lagte hain Sir." Another comment read, "So good to see you."

Ram Kapoor and Gautami got married in 2003 and are parents to son Aks and daughter Sia. They became popular names in the television world after starring in Ghar Ek Mandir. Gautami went on to star in shows such as Lipstick, Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Parvarrish. See some of their pictures together:

Ram Kapoor is best known for his roles in shows such as Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane and Kasamh Se. Apart from small screen, Ram Kapoor has also featured in films such as Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Karthik Calling Karthik and Baar Baar Dekho and Mere Dad Ki Maruti. He was also seen in the web-series Abhay.