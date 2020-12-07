Ram Kapoor's Pic With Wife Gautami And Kids Is A True Blast From The Past

Ram Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamramkapoor)

Have you checked Ram Kapoor's latest entry on Instagram yet? It's a true blast from the past. The actor, who has featured in several television shows and films, made a trip down memory lane and dug out an old photograph from his family album. The old picture features Ram Kapoor and his wife, actress Gautami Kapoor, posing with their kids - son Aks and daughter Sia. "Blast from the past ... when my babies were actually babies," he wrote in the caption. Reacting to the picture, Gautami Kapoor commented: "Omg! Can we turn back the clock!" In the throwback, Ram Kapoor can be seen sporting a grey shirt while the actress can be seen wearing a yellow top.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami's love story started after they met for the first time on the sets of television show Ghar Ek Mandir. The show was Gautami's first full-fledged small screen appearance whereas it was Ram Kapoor's breakthrough show that made him a household name. Ghar Ek Mandir aired on television from 2000 to 2002 and the couple got married on Valentine's Day in 2003.

On Sunday, Gautami shared a still from Ghar Ek Mandir and wrote: "Down the memory lane...... 20 years of Ghar Ek Mandir... seems like yesterday!"

Ram Kapoor has also featured in shows such as Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane and Kasamh Se. Apart from small screen, Ram Kapoor has also worked in movies such as Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Karthik Calling Karthik and Baar Baar Dekho. He was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.