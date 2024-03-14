The Internet Corrects Salman Khan After His Laapataa Ladies Oopsie

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: salmankhan)

Salman Khan gave a roaring shout out to Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies, on Wednesday night. In a post on X (earlier known as Twitter), Salman Khan accidentally called the film Kiran Rao's directorial debut. Ms Rao actually made her debut as a director with the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat. She has also backed films like Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, Talaash and Laal Singh Chaddha among others. "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)," he wrote. The Internet was quick to correct Salman Khan after his oopsie.

Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 13, 2024

A user on X shared a throwback picture of Salman Khan from the premiere of Kiran Rao's directorial debut Dhobi Ghat. The user wrote, "Bro you literally attended the function for her directorial debut Dhobhi Ghat 14 years ago."

bro u literally attended the function for her directorial debut dhobhi ghat 14 years ago pic.twitter.com/Z682ut2dbK — (@hmmbly) March 13, 2024

Another X user wrote, "Kiran Rao debuted in 2010 for your Information. Follow me (movie hub) to stay updated."

Kiran Rao debuted in 2010 for your Information. @BeinSalmanKhan follow me (movie hub) to stay updated. — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) March 13, 2024

Another post on X read, "Debut Kiran Rao ka Dhobhi Ghat thi, sir."

Debut Kiran Rao ka DHOBI GHAT thi, sir — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) March 13, 2024

Bhai doesn't consider Dhobi Ghat as a movie — Sanat Prabhu (@TheCovertIndian) March 13, 2024

"Sir Dhobi Ghat dekhlo," wrote another user, correcting Salman Khan.

sir dhobi ghat dekhlo — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) March 13, 2024

"Bro she isn't a debutant," read another post.

Bro she isn't a debutant, peepli live was directed by her — gaurav | (@sinifail_) March 13, 2024

Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1. The film, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get separated during a train journey and that leads to a complicated journey. The film has been co-produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.