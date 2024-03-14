The Internet Corrects Salman Khan After His Laapataa Ladies Oopsie

New Delhi:
Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: salmankhan)
Salman Khan gave a roaring shout out to Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies, on Wednesday night. In a post on X (earlier known as Twitter), Salman Khan accidentally called the film Kiran Rao's directorial debut. Ms Rao actually made her debut as a director with the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat. She has also backed films like Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, Talaash and Laal Singh Chaddha among others. "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)," he wrote. The Internet was quick to correct Salman Khan after his oopsie.
Read Salman Khan's post here:
A user on X shared a throwback picture of Salman Khan from the premiere of Kiran Rao's directorial debut Dhobi Ghat. The user wrote, "Bro you literally attended the function for her directorial debut Dhobhi Ghat 14 years ago."
Another X user wrote, "Kiran Rao debuted in 2010 for your Information. Follow me (movie hub) to stay updated."
Another post on X read, "Debut Kiran Rao ka Dhobhi Ghat thi, sir."
Here's what another X user posted.
"Sir Dhobi Ghat dekhlo," wrote another user, correcting Salman Khan.
"Bro she isn't a debutant," read another post.
Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1. The film, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get separated during a train journey and that leads to a complicated journey. The film has been co-produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.