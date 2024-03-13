Salman Khan Reviews Laapataa Ladies, Accidentally Calls It Kiran Rao's Directorial Debut

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: salmankhan)

Salman Khan was the latest Bollywood celebrity to heap praises on Aamir khan and Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies. The actor, who shares a close bond with Aamir Khan, wrote his review of the film on X (previously known as Twitter) on Wednesday evening. He however accidentally called the film Kiran Rao's directorial debut. For the unversed, Kiran Rao is the producer of Laapataa Ladies and her directorial debut was the 2010 film Dhobi Ghat. Salman Khan in his post wrote, "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (wow) Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)." As soon as the post was up, Internet users were quick to correct him that it's not Kiran's directorial debut. One wrote, "Kiran Rao debuted in 2010 for your Information," while another user wrote, "Debut Kiran Rao ka DHOBI GHAT thi, sir."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post below:

Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 13, 2024

A few days back, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also heaped praised on the film and its cast. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress on Sunday wrote an elaborate post, praising Kiran Rao for creating a "delightful" film such as Laapataa Ladies. Heaping praises on the entire cast and cast, Shabana Azmi wrote, "What a delightful film # Kiran Rao's#Lapata Ladies is.so well written with authentic atmosphere and lovely performances by the cast with #Ravi Kishen topping them all. The audience was laughing and clapping. Kudos to Kiran Rao. Please go and watch the film Now .Such little gems must be patronised by audiences."

Take a look at her full post below:

The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. Additionally, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni also play significant roles in Laapataa Ladies. The movie has been jointly backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.