The Forgotten Army: Vicky Kaushal Is In 'Awe' Of Brother Sunny Kaushal's Web-Series

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and posted a picture with a short note praising his brother Sunny after the release of The Forgotten Army.

Vicky Kaushal at the screening of The Forgotten Army (courtesy vickykaushal09)

It's a lovely day to show some love for family! Vicky Kaushal is all nostalgic as his brother Sunny Kaushal's web-series The Forgotten Army released on Amazon Prime video on Friday. Vicky has recently posted a picture on Instagram with a short and sweet note for his brother. The 31-year-old actor has disclosed some of his memories with Sunny saying, "We used to often record each other's audition tapes, jam on those scenes." Sunny Kaushal has previously featured in short films and mini-series. As the Sunny expanded his horizon over the years, Vicky Kaushal proudly wrote: "To see him flourishing into this confident, mature and honest actor, it just fills my heart with so much happiness and awe. Sunny, you make me so damn proud with your hard work and passion. I know you'll always keep that fire burning inside you. Shine on, my dearest brother!"

Take a look at this love-filled post for Sunny Kaushal:

Vicky Kaushal has also gone a step ahead to post clips from newspaper ads on his Instagram story.

From Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

On Thursday, Vicky attended the screening of The Forgotten Army in Mumbai. On the work front, the actor himself will co-star with Bhumi Pednekar in the film Durgavati.

From Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

The Forgotten Army is about a true story based on Indian soldiers including women in the Indian National Army that was led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The web-series is directed by Kabir Khan, who first directed a documentary on this theme with the same name for Doordarshan in 1999. The web-series now streaming on Amazon Prime.

