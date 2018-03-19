The Fault In Our Stars Ropes In Sanjana Sanghi As Sushant Singh Rajput's Heroine "The beautiful Sanjana Sanghi will be co-starring with me in the remake of The Fault In Our Stars," tweeted Sushant

Share EMAIL PRINT Sanjana Sanghi will play the female lead in the remake (courtesy sanjanasanghi96) New Delhi: Highlights Sanjana has starred in three Bollywood films so far She co-stars with Sushant in the Hindi remake of the film The movie is expected go on the floors this year The Fault In Our Stars, Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. To be produced by Fox Star Studios, the Bollywood edition of The Fault In Our Stars is expected go on the floors this year.

The beautiful @sanjanasanghi96 will be co-starring with me in the remake of the Hollywood hit #TheFaultInOurStars directed by @CastingChhabra & music by @arrahman@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/HvDX8XbDLk — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) March 19, 2018



Sanjana Sanghi played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's sister in Rockstar while in last year's Fukrey Returns, she played the blink-and-miss role of Katty. In Fukrey Returns, she featured as the younger version of the character played by Saba Qamar.



After much speculation about the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, director Mukesh Chhabra confirmed details about the movie in October last year, when the hunt for the heroine was still on. "Yes, I am on board for The Fault in Our Stars remake. I'm working on the script at the moment. Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine," Mr Chhabra had told PTI.



The Fault In Our Stars will have music composed by



The Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars will be Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a director. We are currently awaiting an announcement about the release date. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is busy with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath - the film that marks Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.





