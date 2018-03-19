The Fault In Our Stars Ropes In Sanjana Sanghi As Sushant Singh Rajput's Heroine

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has been roped in to play the female lead in Mukesh Chhabra's Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant announced the actress' entry to the movie with a tweet on Monday morning: "The beautiful Sanjana Sanghi will be co-starring with me in the remake of the Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars," wrote the 32-year-old actor. So far, Sanjana Sanghi has three films on her resume - Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. To be produced by Fox Star Studios, the Bollywood edition of The Fault In Our Stars is expected go on the floors this year.
The beautiful @sanjanasanghi96 will be co-starring with me in the remake of the Hollywood hit #TheFaultInOurStars directed by @CastingChhabra & music by @arrahman@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/HvDX8XbDLk— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) March 19, 2018
Sanjana Sanghi played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's sister in Rockstar while in last year's Fukrey Returns, she played the blink-and-miss role of Katty. In Fukrey Returns, she featured as the younger version of the character played by Saba Qamar.
After much speculation about the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, director Mukesh Chhabra confirmed details about the movie in October last year, when the hunt for the heroine was still on. "Yes, I am on board for The Fault in Our Stars remake. I'm working on the script at the moment. Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine," Mr Chhabra had told PTI.
CommentsAcademy Award-winner A R Rahman: "When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture," Mr Rahman told PTI.
The Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars will be Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a director. We are currently awaiting an announcement about the release date. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is busy with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath - the film that marks Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.