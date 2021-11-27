The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 Teaser: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari And Seema Khan Are Back

A still from the video. (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Highlights The filming of the series has begun

Karan Johar is producing the series

The teaser of series released on Saturday

The makers of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives shared a teaser of sorts on Saturday and it does seem fabulous. The video begins with a text flashing on screen that reads: "They are back!" The filming of the second season of the popular Netflix series has begun and in the words of Neelam Kothari Soni: "You have no idea what is coming your way." Seema Khan added, "Hi guys, as you can see we are back." The video gives a glimpse of the fabulous wives gearing up for the show. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).

Sharing the teaser on social media, Maheep Kapoor wrote "We're coming back to your screens. Season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is now filming."

Check out the teaser of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives here:

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives also had extended cameo appearances by Gauri Khan, along with superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar also had cameo appearances in the show.

The first season of the show opened to mixed reviews from critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Loosely modelled on American reality television shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives will definitely find takers. But it isn't a deep dive. The eight-episode series provides no real insights. When it wants to be flashy, it is flimsy."