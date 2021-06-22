'The Exhaustion Is Unreal': Kriti Kharbanda Is Back To Pole Dancing And How

Kriti Kharbanda shared this photo (courtesy kriti.kharbanda )

Highlights Kriti shared a pic from her pole dancing studio

"Hello pole! We meet again," she wrote

"Man oh man, the exhaustion is unreal," she added

Kriti Kharbanda is back to doing what she loves best - pole dancing. The 30-year-old actress shared a glimpse of her pole dancing session on Instagram and added this adorable caption: "Hello pole! We meet again." That's how much Kriti Kharbanda missed it! Talking about returning to pole dancing, Kriti Kharbanda added how "exhausting" and "satisfying" the activity is for her. "Man oh man, the exhaustion is unreal, but the satisfaction and happiness is something else," she wrote. In the photo, Kriti Kharbanda, dressed in black, can be seen in the middle of a pole dancing session. Meanwhile, Kriti's Instafam showered her feed with the first and the heart-eyed emojis, cheering for her for setting major fitness goals.

Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's post here:

Last year, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed because of the pandemic, Kriti Kharbanda shared this post: "Throwback to my favourite form of work-out! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What's on your list? What do you really miss doing?"

Earlier, Kriti had shared this ROFL collage of a pole dancing face-off of sorts, which comprised a picture of herself on the pole, juxtaposed with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat's rendition of the pole dance.

Kriti Kharbanda is known for starring in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.