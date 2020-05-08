Kriti Kharbanda, Who Loves Pole Dancing, Has A 'Regret'

A still from Kriti Kharbanda's video (courtesy kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda, who is staying with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat during the lockdown, shared a throwback memory, remembering the time when she could do pole dancing whenever she wanted. Kriti included pole dancing as part of her fitness regime when she was shooting for Housefull 4 and it quickly became her "favourite form of work-out." Sharing her pole dancing video from what appears to be a fitness studio, Kriti revealed she regrets not getting this one thing done at home ahead of the lockdown: "Throwback to my favourite form of work-out! Definitely regret not installing a pole at home. Adding this to my to-do list post the lockdown! What's on your list? What do you really miss doing?"

Earlier last year, when Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's romance was still under wraps, the actress trended a great deal after sharing a collage that went crazy viral. Her post had a glimpse of Pulkit pole dancing on a show and also a snippet of her pole dancing session at the studio. She added the caption: "Who does it better? Chandu... Tell tell!" referring to Pulkit's character Chandu in Pagalpanti, the 2019 film they co-starred in. The couple are also co-stars of Veerey Ki Wedding, released in 2018.

Meanwhile, it's Pulkit Samrat's culinary skills that's keeping Kriti rather occupied during the lockdown. "You're welcome, Pulkit. I'm glad I bring out the best in you. Did you ever think you would bake PAV for me! The bhukkhad in me is very impressed, haan! Muahhh!" she captioned a post. "Sour dough gluten free bread" and "Amritsari fish tikka" were also on the menu.

Last month, Kriti Kharbanda had revealed she thought she has the coronavirus as she caught a cold after travelling from Delhi to Mumbai just before the lockdown began.