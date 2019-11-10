Rumoured Couple Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda In A Pole Dance Face-Off. The Internet's Pick Is...

Kriti Kharbanda shared this image. (Image courtesy: kriti.kharbanda )

Highlights Kriti's post received over 4 lakh likes on Instagram "Who does it better?" Kriti asked her fans Kriti and Pulkit will co-star in Pagalpanti

Rumoured couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat occupied the top spot on the list of trends after the Housefull 4 actress posted a collage on her Instagram profile on Sunday night, wherein she posted a picture of Pulkit, who could be seen pole dancing, juxtaposed with another picture, in which she could be seen pole dancing. In her post, Kriti asked her Instafam to pick a winner. Most of the fans voted for Kriti. "You and always you,"" wrote an Instagram user. "Kriti it is," read another comment. Kriti captioned her post: "Who does it better? Chanduuuuu....Tell tell!" She added the hashtags #chaandjaan #poledancing #goals to the post.

Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's post here:

Kriti and Pulkit co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They will soon be sharing screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti and Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

Pulkit Samrat, who frequently features in headlines for his rumoured relationship with Kriti, in a recent interview with news agency IANS, said, "Working with her is insane. I wouldn't have been able to survive a couple of films if she was not my co-star." He added, Firstly, we share comfort and camaraderie. She has been an earthing wire, balancing me on the set. If I do something wrong, I give a retake if she does not like it. If she smiles at me after a shot, I know it's okay. I look for reassurance from her."

Other than Pagalpanti, Kriti has films like Vaan and Chehre in the pipeline. She was last seen in Housefull 4.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.