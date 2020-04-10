When Kriti Kharbanda Thought She Had Coronavirus: 'I Was Paranoid'

Kriti Kharbanda shared this photo (courtesy kriti.kharbanda)

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror recently, opened up about the time when she thought she had the coronavirus. As per the report, Kriti took an international flight while flying from Delhi to Mumbai last month and after that, she had a cough and cold. Sharing that she went into self-quarantine immediately after touching down in Mumbai, Kriti told Mumbai Mirror that she consulted doctors, who asked her to observe is she develops more symptoms of COVID-19 in the following days: "I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms." Ahead of the lockdown, the actress was in the national capital to attend the engagement of her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat's brother.

Kriti, who described her state of mind as being "paranoid", said she began to feel better after a few days. "I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better," she said in the interview.

In her interview, Kriti also revealed that she and boyfriend Pulkit Samrat decided to move in together during the lockdown and that's been of massive help to each other: "We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can't imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the lockdown."

India is currently in its last leg of a 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31. In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases have risen to over 6,760.

