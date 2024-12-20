<i>The Electric State</i> Trailer: Into The World Of Robots Vs Humanity With The Russo Brothers, Millie Bobby Brown, And Chriss Patt

The Russo Brothers, known for their edgy storylines, unveiled the trailer of The Electric State recently.

The film is a book adaptation, authored by Simon Stalenhag and based on sentient robots, who once pledged loyalty to humanity but had to leave at the brink of a revolution.

Set against the backdrop of the retro-futuristic 1990s, it's a battle of co-existence between robots and humans struggling to find their footing in a fractured society.

Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Michelle, an orphan who lost her parents in the wake of the rebellion.

Her life sees a complete change when a mysterious robot named Cosmo makes an appearance, who is being controlled by her brother Christopher.