<i>The Electric State</i> Trailer: Into The World Of Robots Vs Humanity With The Russo Brothers, Millie Bobby Brown, And Chriss Patt

The Russo Brothers, known for their edgy storylines, unveiled the trailer of The Electric State recently.
The film is a book adaptation, authored by Simon Stalenhag and based on sentient robots, who once pledged loyalty to humanity but had to leave at the brink of a revolution.
Set against the backdrop of the retro-futuristic 1990s, it's a battle of co-existence between robots and humans struggling to find their footing in a fractured society.
Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Michelle, an orphan who lost her parents in the wake of the rebellion.
Her life sees a complete change when a mysterious robot named Cosmo makes an appearance, who is being controlled by her brother Christopher.
Pratt plays the role of a smuggler named Keats, who has been a victim of severe trauma back in the '70s and is said to be frozen in time.
The Russo Brothers try to make this action-adventure film as relatable as ever with deep emotional themes.
From Michelle's (Millie Bobby Brown) journey of hope as she seeks her family, to Pratt longing for his happier days back in the '80s - it's an emotional rollercoaster of sorts!
The quintessential sci-fi elements of the ace director-duo, mixed with intense subject matters are going to be an experience you won't want to miss.
The Electric State will have its Netflix premiere on March 14, 2025.