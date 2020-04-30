Irrfan Khan Was An 'Exquisite Actor': Jurassic World Co-Star Chris Pratt

Irrfan Khan died at 53 on Wednesday. (Image courtesy: prattprattpratt)

Hollywood star Chris Pratt, who worked with Irrfan Khan in the 2015 blockbuster Jurrasic World, paid a tribute to the actor after he died in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday. Irrfan Khan was 53. He played the role of Simon Masrani, the owner of dinosaur theme park Jurassic World, in the film and was highly acclaimed for his performance. Remembering his co-star in a heartfelt tweet, Chris Pratt described him as "an exquisite actor and a screen legend" and wrote that Irrfan will always be missed. "So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," read Mr Pratt's tweet.

So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 29, 2020

Jurassic World, the fourth part of the Jurassic Park series, also starred Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy and BD Wong. The film's director Colin Trevorrow mourned Irrfan Khan on Wednesday and recalled his "last correspondence" with the late actor. Mr Trevorrow shared a heartwarming picture of Irrfan and wrote: "Deeply sad to have lost Irrfan Khan. A thoughtful man, who found beauty in the world around him even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember 'the wonderful aspects of our existence' in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing."

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember "the wonderful aspects of our existence" in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

In a career that bridged the international and Indian film industries, Irrfan Khan had key roles in several Hollywood films such as Inferno, Life Of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man. He also featured in Danny Boyle's 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Oscars in 2009.

Back home, Irrfan Khan delivered several critically acclaimed films, including Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Piku and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!.

Irrfan Khan was battling a tumour for several months. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.