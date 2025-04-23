<i>Enola Holmes 3</i>: Production Begins On Millie Bobby Brown's Mystery Drama

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming film Enola Holmes 3 recently went on floors in the UK. Directed by Philip Barantini, the mystery drama also features Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster in key roles.

Marking the first day of the shoot, Millie Bobby Brown shared a funny video with Louis from the set. The duo was seen dressed in casual attire as they channelled their vintage characters in the short clip. The side note read, "We're in production but not without @barantini at the helm. And so we begin."

Millie Bobby Brown returns as the brilliant younger sister of Sherlock Holmes in the third instalment of the Enola Holmes series.

Based on Nancy Springer's book, the film sees the young detective tackling another mystery, this time on the island nation of Malta.

As per Netflix, Enola will be flung into a “nest of vipers" once she arrives in Malta. The plot will revolve around her struggle between “a new case and the next stages of her relationship with Tewkesbury.”

The official logline reads, "Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

In addition to Millie, Henry Cavill will also be reprising his role as her brother and the famed detective Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 3.

Helena Bonham Carter will return as their fiercely independent mother, Eudoria Holmes, while Louis Partridge will once again play Enola's love interest, Tewkesbury. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

The Enola Holmes film series debuted on Netflix in 2020. It was followed by the 2022 sequel, also starring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role.