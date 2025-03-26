Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Celebrate 4 Glorious Years Of Love And Togetherness

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's love story started brewing back in 2021. Their engagement was a short affair and in May 2024, they got married to each other in a beautiful and intimate ceremony.

They will be completing 4 years of being blissfully happy and in love. They will be completing one year of marriage, and three years of courtship to add to it.

Millie Bobby Brown had taken to her Instagram stories to share a clip of her husband, Jake Bongiovi carrying her out in his arms, after an event. Millie captioned it with, "4 years with you."

Jake had shared a lovely picture with Millie, basking in the sun, and enjoying the ocean view, as he captioned it, "Time files. 4 years! Love you more every day."

It was in June 2021, in New York City, that speculations of Millie and Jake dating started making the rounds. Later in November, the two made their relationship Insta-official.

Millie had even told The Sunday Times, "After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side. You can't pinpoint why (someone is 'the one'), it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn't really have to do much thinking."

From red carpet moments to holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, the two have been inseparable, sharing cute moments now and then on social media.

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown was last seen in The Electric State, a sci-fi adventure film. It had dropped on Netflix in March 2025. She was seen alongside Chriss Pratt.

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with Stranger Things. The final season is scheduled to be released later this year.