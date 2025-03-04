Millie Bobby Brown Slams Media For "Bullying" Over Her Physical Appearance

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in Stranger Things, recently called out media outlets for publishing "disturbing" articles dissecting her body and face. The actress talked about growing up under media scrutiny and the unrealistic expectations and criticism many young women, like herself, had to endure in the film industry.

In a video shared on Instagram, Millie said, "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it's necessary to speak up about this."

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her acting debut at the age of 10 and growing up in front of the world.

"For some reason, people can't seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time," she said, referring to the criticism she faced about her changing looks.

Highlighting the headlines of various media articles, Millie Bobby Brown added, "This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing."

Millie Bobby Brown called out the double standards of the industry. She said, "We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs."

Millie Bobby Brown also made it clear that she refuses to apologise for growing up and will not shrink herself to meet unrealistic expectations of society.

She concluded her post by saying, "Let's do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown will next be seen in The Electric State, alongside Chris Pratt, Ke Huay Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Anthony Mackie. The film will release on Netflix on March 7.