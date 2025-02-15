Millie Bobby Brown's Valentine's Day Wish For Husband Jake Bongiovi Is All Things Love

Valentine's Day turned extra special for Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi's fans. Reason? The 20-year-old actress posted an unseen photo from her wedding albums.

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, has allowed us to soak in love with their cosy moment on Instagram. The picture features Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sharing a warm hug against a romantic setting. She looks stunning in a corset wedding gown. Jake Bongiovi complemented his ladylove by picking a finely tailored tuxedo.

Millie Bobby Brown, in her side note, declared that Jake Bongiovi is “most handsome husband”. Too good, Millie, too good.

The message read, “Happy Valentines to the most handsome husband that's ever lived. I love you more than anything.”

On October 2, 2024, Millie Bobby Brown posted a carousel on Instagram to announce her wedding with Jake Bongiovi. The post, which was a collection of their most cherished moments from D-Day, opened with monochrome pictures of the duo, dazzling in their wedding couture.

She wrote, "Forever and always, your wife."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in May 2024, reported People. It was an intimate affair with only close family in attendance. The wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Millie Bobby Brown's co-star in Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown, recently, opened up about her decision to get married at the age of 20. She told Vanity Fair, “It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

She added, “Loving someone and being in love are two different things. I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I've ever loved and been in love with. If we're not fully invested, then what's the point? We have to be, and we always have been.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first met in 2021 on Instagram and rest in history.