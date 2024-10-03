Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Secret Italian Wedding. See Pics

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has shared photos from her secret Italian wedding to Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. The ceremony took place at Villa Cetinale. Millie was the dazzling bride in a white lace Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a corseted bodice, a fitted fishtail skirt and a lengthy train. She paired the gown with a long tulle veil trimmed with lace. Her hair was styled in a tight updo with two tendrils framing her face. Jake Bongiovi wore a white tuxedo and a black bow tie. For the reception, Millie changed into a short white satin minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Forever and always, your wife." Take a look at the post here.

The actor confirmed her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in June this year. She shared a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss." In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe.

Millie can be seen in shorts with "wifey" written on them and a cap saying "wife of the party."

The Stranger Things actor confirmed her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in June this year. She shared a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Who wants to go to @universalorlando ??? ussssssssss." In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe. The actress can be seen wearing shorts with 'wifey' written on them and a cap saying 'wife of the party.'

Per a report in People, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents. Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in Stranger Things. They plan to have a bigger celebration later this year.

ICYDK: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021 when Jake posted a photo with Millie on his social media handle. Soon after, they were seen holding hands in New York City and attended events together, like the BAFTA Film Awards and the premiere of Millie's show on Netflix.

In 2023, Millie referred to Jake as her "partner for life," and four months later, he proposed. Millie Bobby Brown shared the news of her engagement on Instagram and quoted Taylor Swift's lyrics from Lover. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."