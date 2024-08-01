Chris Pratt's Birthday Post For Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger: "You're One Of A Kind"

Chris Pratt shared a special post for his father-in-law and Hollywood film legend Arnold Schwarzenegger on his birthday. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen playing chess together. In another shot, they can be seen happily posing together along with a pet pooch. Chris Pratt is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine. Chris Pratt captioned his post, "Happy Birthday Arnold! You're one of a kind. Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings and hand feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen."

This is the post we are talking about:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, on his 77th birthday, shared a special post on Instagram, in which he wrote, "Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the birthday love. As my way of giving back, I wrote a free e-book for all of you - 77 Lessons at 77."

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Katherine Schwarzenegger wished her father on his birthday with throwback pictures and she wrote, "Happy birthday daddy! We love you."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger began dating in June 2018. Following their engagement announcement in January 2019, the couple got married on June 8 of the same year in a ceremony held in Montecito, California. They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and welcomed their second daughter in May 2022.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a man of multiple hats, clearly needs no introduction. The Terminator actor, who started his career as a bodybuilder, starred in some of the most popular Hollywood hits like Total Recall, Predator, Pumping Iron, Twins, True Lies, Kindergarten Cop, Commando, Conan the Barbarian to name a few. He also worked as a film producer, is also a businessman and was a part of politics too.