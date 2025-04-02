Arnold Schwarzenegger To Jerry Seinfeld, New Billionaires In Forbes 2025 List

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and comedian Jerry Seinfeld have earned a spot in the Forbes' Billionaires List 2025.

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has also joined the billionaire club among 288 other new entrants on the prestigious list this year.

According to Forbes's Billionaires List 2025, both Mr Schwarzenegger and Mr Seinfeld have a net worth of $1.1 billion each. They are both ranked at 2,790 on the list.

Mr Schwarzenegger, apart from earning hundreds of millions from movies, has also invested heavily in real estate, private equity, and the stock market.

Mr Seinfeld benefitted from a $500 million deal with Netflix to stream his sitcom Seinfeld for five years. Other than this, he makes millions from stand-up comedy and other streaming projects.

As per Forbes, Bruce Springsteen's massive fortune comes from decades of successful music releases. He ranks 2,623rd on the 25th Billionaires List. He has released 21 studio albums, 10 live albums, and 7 EPs (extended plays) and sold a combined 140 million copies across the world.

In 2021, he sold his music rights to Sony Music for $500 million, one of the biggest music catalogue sales in history.

New Billionaires In 2025

Marilyn Simons ($31B) - Widow of hedge fund pioneer Jim Simons

Lyndal Stephens Greth ($25.8B) - Daughter of oil and gas tycoon Autry Stephens

Johannes von Baumbach ($5.4B) - Heir to Boehringer Ingelheim pharma fortune (Germany)

Xu Gaoming ($8.2B) - Chinese jeweler and businessman

Sulaiman Al Habib ($10.9B) - Saudi Arabian healthcare tycoon

Alexandr Wang ($2B) - Scale AI co-founder and CEO

Bruce Springsteen ($1.2B) - American musician and rock legend

Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.1B) - Hollywood actor and former California governor

Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1B) - Comedian and TV star (Netflix deal, stand-up shows)

Barbara Banke ($1.2B) - Co-founder of Jackson Family Wines

Hao Tang ($4.3B) - Chinese tech investor (AppLovin)

Ben Lamm ($3.7B) - Founder of Colossal Biosciences (woolly mammoth revival project)

Dario Amodei ($1.2B) - AI entrepreneur, co-founder of Anthropic

Justin Sun ($8.5B) - Crypto mogul, founder of TRON blockchain

Michael Dorrell ($8.5B) - Australian-born private equity tycoon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has retained the top position as the world's richest person with a $342 billion net worth. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth is recorded at $216 billion, has moved to the second position, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is $215 billion.

Other notable figures among the top 10 billionaires are Larry Ellison, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Amancio Ortega, and Steve Ballmer.

Gautam Adani is in 28th position with a net worth of $56.3 billion.