Meet The Wealthy People Who Dropped Off Forbes Billionaire List This Year

Forbes releases its annual ranking of the world's wealthiest individuals, and while some names soar to new heights, others fall off the list. The 2025 Forbes Billionaire List saw 107 individuals lose their billionaire status, slipping below the threshold required to remain on the prestigious list.

Here are some of the high-profile names that failed to make it this year:

Lisa Su

Lisa Su, the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), led one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the tech world. Since taking charge in 2014, AMD's stock soared nearly 40-fold by early 2024.

Born in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1969, Ms Su immigrated to New York City at age 3. The daughter of a mathematician and a bookkeeper-turned-entrepreneur, she graduated from the Bronx High School of Science before earning a bachelor's and PhD in electrical engineering from MIT.

Before joining AMD in 2012, Ms Su held key roles at Texas Instruments, IBM, and Freescale. Two years later, she became CEO.

As of 2024, Ms Su was among just 26 self-made women and 26 hired executives in the US to build a billion-dollar fortune.

Sara Liu

Sara Liu co-founded Super Micro Computer Inc. (Supermicro) with her husband Charles Liang in 1993. The company, a key supplier of servers and storage systems, went public in 2007 and has grown into a major partner of Nvidia.

Ms Liu serves as Senior Vice President and sits on Supermicro's board, while Mr Liang is the CEO and chairman. Until 2019, she also handled the company's finances as treasurer.

Despite Supermicro's growth, Ms Liu dropped off Forbes' 2025 billionaire list

Nicolas Puech

Nicolas Puech, a fifth-generation descendant of Thierry Hermes, was once among the key stakeholders in the iconic Parisian luxury brand.

Though he resigned from Hermes' supervisory board in 2014, he retained just under 5 per cent of the company, while other family members continued to hold a majority stake.

That same year, Hermes and LVMH settled a four-year dispute over LVMH's secret stock accumulation, which sparked takeover rumours involving Bernard Arnault.

Despite his deep ties to the fashion empire, Mr Puech claims his fortune has vanished, causing his exit from Forbes' 2025 billionaire list.

Despite some exits, the billionaire population hit a record 3,028, surpassing the 3,000 mark for the first time. Their combined wealth surged to $16.1 trillion, up $2 trillion from last year.

While some billionaires lost their spots, 288 new ones joined the ranks in 2025. Among them are Bruce Springsteen ($1.2 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.1 billion), and Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1 billion).

Among the biggest winners, Elon Musk's net worth soared by 75 per cent, reaching $342 billion. This made him the first person in history to surpass $300 billion.