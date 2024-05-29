Chris Pratt On His First Big Paycheck: 'I Was Like Are You Serious?'

Chris Pratt shared this image. (courtesy: prattprattpratt)

Chris Pratt opened up up about the first time he received a large sum of money for his work in Hollywood. He revealed how he spent all of his first acting paycheck because he didn't know how to handle the money, reported People. Pratt is known for playing Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014), and portrayed Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy (2015-2022). When asked if his humble beginnings led to him struggling with how to spend money, The Garfield Movie star revealed it was the opposite for him.

"Oh, no. No, no. I was under the impression that I would never run out of money," the former waiter said before laughing. "The first paycheck I got, I was like 'Are you serious?' I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got... was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000."

The star revealed how he ran out of money in two months and realized he had splurged all of it.

"I was like, 'I'm never gonna wait again...., I am leaving," he sang. "And about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!"

Chris Pratt shared that he spent the money by going on vacation to different parts of the world like Hawaii and Australia. "I was like, 'Well, I'm gonna probably invest. I'm probably gonna get a yacht.'"

Pratt said that he was never told about proper financial planning at young age and thus he doesn't know how to handle or manage money.

"It took a good amount of time for me to kind of stop and say, 'All right, I gotta get wise about this. I have to think about, 'What am I gonna do? How am I gonna get to the point to where if I stop working one day, I'll still be okay? My family will be okay,'" he continued.

He added that coming up with a financial plan later in his life was "one of the steps of me growing up."

The Jurassic World star also said that while the moments in his career where he felt like he had "made it'' included getting his SAG card and a Carl's Jr. TV commercial, buying his mother Kathy Pratt a house after appearing on the TV series Everwood was his greatest "I made it" moment, reported People.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)