<i>Guardians Of The Galaxy</i> Actor Chris Pratt, Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Third Child, A Baby Boy. Read Post

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their third child. The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor announced the birth of their son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, on Monday. The couple shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris," the actor captioned the post. Take a look at the post below.

Last month, Katherine shared an adorable photo of their youngest daughter, Eloise, wearing a "Big Sis" cap in anticipation of her new sibling's arrival. "Big sis loading..." Katherine captioned the sweet post.

The couple, who are already parents to daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, also share Chris's 12-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to actress Anna Faris.

ICYDK, Chris and Katherine began dating in 2018 after being introduced by Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver. "Maria helped set them up. It's still new." a source told People at that time. The couple got engaged in January 2019. Announcing his engagement on Instagram, Chris wrote, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes. I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go."

They married in an intimate ceremony in June 2019 in Montecito, California. "You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn't stopped smiling, and Chris seems giddy with excitement," a source told People. They welcomed their first daughter Lyla in August 2020, followed by Eloise in May 2022.