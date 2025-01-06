Chris Pratt's New Year Fitness Challenge Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

It's the perfect time to embrace fresh starts and make new plans for the future. The New Year presents an opportunity for people to prioritise their health and focus on overall fitness. Don't know about you but Chris Pratt agrees. In his latest Instagram post, the actor revealed that he took a break from the gym in December to spend the holiday season with his loved ones.

Now, Chris Pratt is all set to take on the new year with a new fitness challenge. “I took the entire month of December off. It was glorious and I gained a little bit of fluff in this section,” the actor said, rubbing his stomach. “The love handles are all fueled up. Gonna have to work on those.”

Chris Pratt revealed that he will start filming for his upcoming web series The Terminal List Season 2 in March. Before that, he is trying to get in shape for his role. "It is day one, and my goal is to be in the best shape I could possibly be by the time we start filming 'Terminal List: Season 2', which is in March. That gives me about eight to 10 weeks. I am hoping to transform my body," he said.

Chris added that he is "not new to this game", referring to the time he transformed from Parks and Recreation's common office worker Andy to the shredded Marvel superstar Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

In the caption, Chris wrote, "Anyone out there dealing with the December Fats? I know I am! Love handles fueled up and fluffy. But that's what the start of the new year is for!! Started Def Reset Yesterday. Knocked out day two today. LESSFGO!!!"

On the second day of the workout, Chris Pratt shared a video on his Instagram Stories outlining his 24-minute fitness routine, mentioning exercises like planks, reverse lunges, push-ups, squats, and more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.