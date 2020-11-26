The Different Shades Of Tara Sutaria's Holiday Mood. See Pics

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria is making Maldives look so good. The actress shared a few more posts from her holiday on her Instagram profile on Thursday. The 25-year-old actress, who flew to the island country for her birthday celebrations, has actively been posting pictures from her vacation there. In one of the pictures shared by Tara on her Instagram profile on Thursday, she can be seen walking on the beach and she captioned it: "Safe to say I had a whale of a time." Early on Thursday morning, she posted a close-up shot and she captioned it: "Maldivian mornings."

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's posts:

On Tara's birthday this year, her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain, who is also in Maldives these days, shared a super cute wish on social media. He wrote: "Happy 25th, Principessa." The actress replied to Aadar's post with these words: "Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you." Check out the post here:

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0 (both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). Her next project is Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.

Tara frequently features in headlines for her relationship with actor Aadar Jain. Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, last year. This year, Tara went as Aadar's date at his brother Armaan Jain's wedding festivities. She and Aadar even performed together at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, videos from which went viral on social media.