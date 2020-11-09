The Curious Case Of Madhavan's Age Hilariously Explained By The Actor

The Curious Case Of Madhavan's Age Hilariously Explained By The Actor

Madhavan shared this image. (courtesy actormaddy)

Madhavan, who loves to interact with his fans every now-and-then through his social media posts, did just that on Sunday. The 50-year-old actor recently posted a picture of himself, in which he is looking handsome as ever, dressed in a yellow t-shirt and pants. Madhavan's picture got a love of love from his fans. One of the fans shared the photograph on his Twitter profile, tagging the actor and he captioned it: "Age just got Madhavan'fied. Never ages." Reacting to the fan's tweet, Madhavan added a dose of humour to his post and he wrote: "All the miracle of a good dye."

Check out the ROFL Twitter exchange here:

Anyone who has been following the actor on social media would be well-aware of his great sense of humour, which often reflects through his posts. Last week, the Rang De Basanti actor shared a picture of himself after getting a haircut and he wrote: "Lost 2 kgs of... Hair."

ICYMI, this is the post are referring to:

Funny or not, Madhavan's posts are a delight anyway. On his wife Sarita Birje's birthday last month, the actor shared the sweetest birthday wish and wrote: "To the most caring, dynamic, determined loving and strong woman I know and thankfully she is also the love of my life. Happy birthday my love. Vedaant and I will be lost if not for you."

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few. The actor will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor was last seen in the thriller Nishabdham, co-starring Anushka Shetty. It is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Comments
