The Curious Case Of Madhavan's Age Hilariously Explained By The Actor

Madhavan shared this image. (courtesy actormaddy)

Highlights A fan tweeted a picture of Madhavan

"Age just got Madhavan'fied," tweeted the fan

"Never ages," added the fan

Madhavan, who loves to interact with his fans every now-and-then through his social media posts, did just that on Sunday. The 50-year-old actor recently posted a picture of himself, in which he is looking handsome as ever, dressed in a yellow t-shirt and pants. Madhavan's picture got a love of love from his fans. One of the fans shared the photograph on his Twitter profile, tagging the actor and he captioned it: "Age just got Madhavan'fied. Never ages." Reacting to the fan's tweet, Madhavan added a dose of humour to his post and he wrote: "All the miracle of a good dye."

Check out the ROFL Twitter exchange here:

all the miracle of a good dye https://t.co/BoGL584eNn — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2020

Anyone who has been following the actor on social media would be well-aware of his great sense of humour, which often reflects through his posts. Last week, the Rang De Basanti actor shared a picture of himself after getting a haircut and he wrote: "Lost 2 kgs of... Hair."

ICYMI, this is the post are referring to:

Funny or not, Madhavan's posts are a delight anyway. On his wife Sarita Birje's birthday last month, the actor shared the sweetest birthday wish and wrote: "To the most caring, dynamic, determined loving and strong woman I know and thankfully she is also the love of my life. Happy birthday my love. Vedaant and I will be lost if not for you."

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few. The actor will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor was last seen in the thriller Nishabdham, co-starring Anushka Shetty. It is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.