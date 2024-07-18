The Big Surprise In Stree 2 Trailer: A Cameo By Tamannaah

A still from the trailer of Stree 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming filmStree 2 released on Thursday and it has been trending a great deal on social media. Shraddha Kapoor returns as a mysterious woman along with Rajkummar Rao and his gang to fight Chanderi's new villain (only this time its headless). Wait, there is more to the trailer - a brief appearance by Tamannaah. The clip featuring Tamannaah appears to be from a dancing sequence. She re-appears in the trailer, where she is tangled in Stree's long braid. No other details about Tamannaah's character in the film have been revealed yet.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana have reprised their roles in the second installment of the film. Did you spot Tamannaah in the video? Check out the Stree 2 trailer here:

Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Shraddha Kapoor shared the trailer on social media and she wrote, "India's most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank. Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer out now. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024 #Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree featured Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film released in 2018 and was both critically acclaimed as well as a box office hit. The film is slated to release on August 15. It will clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.