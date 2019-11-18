The Bachchans, The Kapoors And Other Celebs Visit Manish Malhotra After His Father's Death

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's house.

Bollywood celebrities such as Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and others paid a visit to Manish Malhotra and his family after the death of his father in Mumbai on Monday. Diana Penty, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan and Gauri Khan were also spotted arriving at the Malhotra residence later in the evening. Jaya Bachchan was photographed with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Manish Malhotra's house. Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora and Shilpa Shetty were among the first ones to visit the Malhotra family after the death announcement. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain also met the Malhotra family. She was photographed exiting her car and rushing through the gates of Manish's Mumbai home.

Athiya Shetty and Diana Penty at Malhotra residence.

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Boney Kapoor and Sophie Choudry attended Manish Malhotra's father's funeral. Boney Kapoor was photographed offering condolences to the designer.

Manish Malhotra is one of the famous designers among the Bollywood celebrities. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra has designed outfits for several celebrities. The designer has also worked with Michael Jackson, when he visited India in 1999 for the Bollywood Movie Awards.

That's not it, Manish Malhotra has also designed outfits for international celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon and Jermaine Jackson. He won the Filmfare Costume Award for styling Urmila Matondkar in her 1995 film Rangeela.

