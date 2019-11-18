Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Shabana Azmi Attend Manish Malhotra's Father's Funeral

Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai.

Highlights Manish Malhotra's father died on Monday He was in his early 90s Punit Malhotra was present at the designer's residence

Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar and Urmila Matondkar attended the last rites of Manish Malhotra's father in Mumbai on Monday morning. Mr Malhotra was in his early 90s. The fashion designer's close friends from the film industry dropped by the Malhotra's Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Manish Malhotra's relative and filmmaker Punit Malhotra was also present with other family members at the designer's residence. Actress Sophie Choudry also paid a visit to the Malhotra family to offer condolences. The last rites of Manish Malhotra's father were held in Mumbai on Monday. See the pictures from Manish Malhotra's father's funeral here:

Karan Johar at the funeral.

Urmila Matondkar arriving at the funeral.

Sophie Choudry was also there.

Shabana Azmi was among the first ones to arrive at the Malhotra residence. Manish Malhotra and Shabana Azmi share great bonding. He shares seven years of association with Shabana Azmi's NGO Mijwan Welfare Society. His label designs outfits for fashion shows organised by the NGO, which was founded by Shabana's father, late Kaifi Azmi, and is now being headed by her and Namrata Goyal, daughter of business tycoon Naresh Goyal.

Manish Malhotra is one of the most loved designers in Bollywood. Bollywood A-listers such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Sonakshi Sinha and many others swear by Manish Malhotra's designs. Manish Malhotra has also designed outfits for Michael Jackson during his visit to India in 1999. In his Bollywood journey, Manish Malhotra has won the Filmfare Costume Award for styling Urmila Matondkar in the 1995 film <i>Rangeela</i>.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.