'Memorable Moment' With Michael Jackson, As Remembered By Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra with Michael Jackson. (Image courtesy: manishmalhotra05 )

Highlights Manish Malhotra shared a throwback pic as a tribute to Michael Jackson He accompanied his post with an emotional note Michael Jackson died in the year 2009 at his home in Los Angeles

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra found a spot on Friday's list of trends after he shared a memorable picture of himself with Michael Jackson as a tribute for the King of Pop (and dance) three days after his 10th death anniversary. Michael Jackson, iconic hitmaker and lord of the dance, died on June 25 in the year 2009 at his home in Los Angeles. In his "10 years without MJ" tribute post, Manish Malhotra recalled how Michael Jackson not only wore a sherwani, trousers and a shawl with Indian embrodiery art designed by him at the Bollywood Movie Awards in 1999 but also thanked him for the outfit on stage. Michael Jackson won a Humanitarian Award that night.

Sharing the memorable most with his Instafam, Manish Malhotra wrote: "Years ago before I had launched Manish Malhotra Label, I had the honour of meeting the great Michael Jackson... I had designed a smart cut sherwani with trousers and a shawl with Indian embrodiery art... Not only did he wear the outfit, he also thanked me on stage at the Famous #BollywoodAwards USA, which became a memorable moment for me. #tributetomj #10yearswithoutmj." Take a look:

Commenting on his post, actor Tiger Shroff, who recently paid tribute to Michael Jackson on his 10th death anniversary with a video, wrote: "This is amazing... I am so jealous... Fantastic." The 29-year-old actor, known for his dance moves, posted a video of him dancing, not to an MJ hit but to a rather more unexpected pick - Ranveer Shingh's Khalibali from "Padmaavat," as a tribute to the dance legend.

Check it out

Michael Jackson died in 2009. His death and legacy remain controversial and the controversy intensified some months ago after the release of US documentary Leaving Neverland, which detailed the child sexual abuse allegations that MJ denied his entire life. Several platforms have since blacked out Michael Jackson's music.

Michael Jackson's hits such as Thriller, Beat It, Hold My Hand and Billie Jean still remain close to his fans' hearts.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability