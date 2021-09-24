The Advice Saif Ali Khan Would Give Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh If They Want To Act

Saif Ali Khan with all his four kids. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Saif Ali Khan has some advice for his sons

"Contribute something to the world," he said

The actor was last seen in Bhoot Police

Saif Ali Khan has been in the headlines ever since his latest horror-comedy Bhoot Police released on a streaming platform on September 10. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Saif talked about the advice he would give his sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh if they ever plan on becoming actors. He said that he would advise them to contribute something to the world. "There are so many people around you - big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It's easier said than done. Make mistakes for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in and we've chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it's entertaining," said the actor.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is his son with his first wife Amrita Singh. Taimur and Jeh are Saif's kids with Kareena Kapoor. Ibrahim has featured on a few magazine covers but he has not yet made his Bollywood debut. His elder sister Sara Ali Khan has done a few films and managed to find her feet in Bollywood.

Apart from advice to his sons, Saif also shared his advice to his younger self. He said that he would advice a younger Saif to remain centered and enjoy the ride. "I'd advice my younger self to just find your center and stay there. Play each role to its maximum entertainment quotient and keep your mind clear. That's what makes us human, to be all over the place at a certain age, to make a bit of a mess. The only time you know what it means to be clear, is when you're unclear. I'd say enjoy the ride, it's going to be fun," said the actor.