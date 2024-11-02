On Shah Rukh Khan’s 59th Birthday, Oscars’ Academy Pays A Special Tribute To Superstar

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today. Not just his fans, but seems like even The Academy, which presents the Oscar Awards, is in awe of the superstar's charisma. On his birthday on November 2, The Academy posted a video on Instagram, featuring one of the iconic scenes of Shah Rukh Khan in the beloved film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The clip features Jaya Bachchan performing a puja inside her house when SRK makes a grand entry in a helicopter. Dressed in black attire, he runs towards his house with unmatched class and swag. Following her intuition, Jaya Bachchan walks up to the gate and at the exact moment enters Shah Rukh. Their heartwarming interaction, coated with love and the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's theme music playing in the background indeed stirs up fond memories.

The caption accompanying the post reads, “A mother's intuition is always right.” Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in 2001 and turned out to be a blockbuster. The family drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in important roles. In the comments section, The Academy asked users, “Is this SRK's best entry scene?”

The Academy often pays tribute to Shah Rukh Khan. Back in January, they uploaded the Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna song sequence from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The feel-good romantic number beautifully captures SRK and Kajol's effortless chemistry. King Khan's foot-tapping dance moves and his expressions matching the sentiment of Kajol make the track a hit even today. “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” read the side note.

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. If the rumours and reports turn out to be true then the audience can witness SRK sharing screen space with his daughter, actress Suhana Khan in King. The movie is expected to premiere in 2026.