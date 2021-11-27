Thanksgiving 2021: Arjun Kapoor's Fitness Trainer Was Away, So He Did The Obvious

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Is it even Thanksgiving if there is not a tableful of meal to dig into? Well, Arjun Kapoor can relate and how. The actor attended a Thanksgiving dinner at cousin Rhea Kapoor's house and shared a picture of the meal. The actor revealed in his caption that his fitness coach Drew Neal was away. Arjun captioned the post: "When Drew Neal is away I finally get to play. Rhea Kapoor outdoing the hospitality and food. 1 meal at a time." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #treatmeal and #thanksgivingdinner. Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Earlier this year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson recently. Last year, he featured in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Ek Villain with Disha Patani and John Abraham.

Film producer Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani in August this year. They had been together for over 12 years. They got married at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow, in the presence of a few family members. Apart from being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017. Rhea recently launched her ice-cream brand. Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha.