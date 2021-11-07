'She Makes Me Happy': Arjun Kapoor's Aww-Dorable Post For Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun shared a pic with Malaika from Anil Kapoor's Diwali party

She looks pretty in a pink Manish Malhotra saree in the pic

Arjun can be seen laughing while looking at Malaika in the pic

Love is in the air and it is all thanks to Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. The actor, who is in a relationship with actress and TV personality, Malaika Arora, has shared a post on Instagram that screams “couple goals”. The actor shared a picture of the couple on their way to Arjun Kapoor's uncle, Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash held recently. In the image -- which features the two stars with their backs partly towards the camera -- Malaika Arora and Arjun are seen laughing at something mid-conversation. Sharing details, Arjun Kapoor said in the caption, “When she laughs at my nonsense, she makes me happy,” tagging Malaika Arora.

Reacting to the images, Arjun Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Bhumi Pednekar and Tahira Kashyap also dropped heart emojis. Fans flooded the comments with hearts and heart-eye emojis. The actor also thanked photographer Avinash Kamble for the picture in the caption.

Take a look:

On Malaika Arora's birthday too, Arjun Kapoor penned a sweet note in which he said that all he wanted to do was make her smile. Sharing a photo in which Malaika is kissing Arjun Kapoor on the cheek, he wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest.”

Responding to the post, Malaika Arora left a cheeky response that said, “Clearly, I am making you smile in this pic.”

Guess who clicked the loved up photo of the happy couple? Well, it was none other than the couple's superstar friend, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. And, she was not one to forget it. The actress even wrote in the comments section, “I want photo credit Arjun Kapoor Ji.”

Arjun Kapoor's friend and Gunday co-star, Ranveer Singh wrote,“ Pyaar (Love),” while Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora dropped two heart emojis.

See the image here:

Recently, Malaika Arora gave fans much to cheer about when she got candid about the couple's bond in a chat session with model Milind Soman on the TV show Supermodel Of The Year 2. Malaika is seen alongside Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar as one of the judges on the show. During a chat session on the show, Milind Soman asks Malaika Arora about her last text message to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. To this, Malaika Arora said, "Love you too." She further said that she believes in “forever and happily after.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly been in a relationship since 2018. Malaika Arora has been previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. Following a marriage that lasted for over 19 years, the two went their separate ways in 2017. They have a son named Arhaan Khan.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor. He made his debut in 2012 in the film Ishaqzaade.