Thank You: Naga Chaitanya's Post For 'People Who Matter The Most' - Nagarjuna, Mom And Pet Hash

Naga Chaitanya shared this throwback picture with Nagarjuna. (courtesy: chayakkineni)

Naga Chaitanya, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Thank You, took some time off from his busy schedule to thank those who matter the most to him. The actor has shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle dedicated to his parents - Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, and his pet dog Hash. Sharing the throwback pictures, he wrote, "#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you - A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most. My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film . I'm dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thankyou to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let's come together on this one ! Amma - for being my core , rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible . Nana - for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash - for making me feel , showing me how to love and just keeping me human ! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd".

Helmed by Vikram Kumar, the story is written by B.V.S Ravi and also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on July 22.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will soon make his big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated to release on August 11 this year.