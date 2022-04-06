What Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posted On 3 Years Of Majili, Her Film With Naga Chaitanya

A poster of Majili. (courtesy chayakineni)

As the film Majili clocked 3 years on Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the film's poster, also featuring Naga Chaitanya, on her Instagram stories.. The actress simply added the hashtag #3YearsofMajili to her post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement last year. The speculations about the couple's rift started when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media last year. The actress changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to 'S'.

This is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Last year, the stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement. It read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. She recently shared her first look from the latter. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.