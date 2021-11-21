Thank God: Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra's Film To Release In Cinemas On...

Rakul Preet Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rakulpreet)

It's raining movie release date announcements in Bollywood. Thanks to theatres having opened up across the country, superstars are racing against time and each other to share their upcoming films with fans. The latest on the list of release date announcements is from the team of Thank God. Ajay Devgn, who is headlining the film, announced the release date on social media. In a post, he said that the film will release on 29 July 2022. Sharing a simple poster with just details of the film against a black background, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Happy to announce that Thank God, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022.”

The film also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film is directed by Indra Kumar. As per the poster, Thank God will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria under the banners, Maruti International Production and T-Series Films.

Sidharth Malhotra also shared the same message on Instagram Stories with images of the three lead actors.

Rakul Preet Singh too followed suit with an Instagram post. Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is basking in the success of his last film Shershaah. Recently, the actor also made headlines when it was announced that he will play the lead role in Yodha, the first film is the first action franchise by Dharma Productions. The franchise will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Producer Karan Johar announced the release date of Yodha and said, "Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Sooryanvanshi alongside Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh, which is creating ripples at the box office. He will be seen next in RRR, directed by Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release on January 7, 2022.

Rakul Preet Singh, meanwhile, will also be seen in Doctor G, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 17 June 2022.