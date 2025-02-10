<i>Thandel</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya's Film Is On A Roll, Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel witnessed steady growth at the box office. The action thriller, which premiered on February 7, earned Rs 12.25 crore on Day 3, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection stands at Rs 35.85 crore.

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, recorded a 62.07% Telugu occupancy rate on its first Sunday, added the report. The film has been released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Naga Chaitanya plays the role of Raju in Thandel. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi essays the character of Bujji Thalli. Sundip R Ved slips into the shoes of an antagonist. Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh and Prakash Belawadi are also a part of the project.

Bankrolled by Bunny Vasu, Allu Aravind, and Koppineedi Vidya under the banner of Geetha Arts, Thandel is about a fisherman crew from Srikakulam. They are faced with dangerous odds after accidentally crossing Pakistani waters.

Thandel's trailer was unveiled on January 31. It treats viewers with the lead pair's heartfelt chemistry having their own set of vulnerabilities. Replete with high-octane action scenes, the grief of separation and conflict, the trailer hooks you to the screen from the get-go.

Before Thandel, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi shared screen space in the 2021 film Love Story. Their chemistry stole the show in the Sekhar Kammula-directed movie.

On Thandel's release day, Naga Chaitanya's wife Sobhita Dhulipala showed up as his biggest cheerleader. She posed for the lens wearing a black hoodie. Wondering what's so special about the outfit? Well, the word “Thandel” was printed on the hoodie's back. A ship artwork, originally featured in the film's poster, was also emblazoned on it.

Naga Chaitanya dropped the picture on Instagram with a side note saying, “Giving me all the positive vibes I need.” Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the 2023 action thriller Custody. He was also a part of the Prime Video series Dhootha.