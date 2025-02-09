<i>Thandel</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Naga Chaitanya's Movie Mints Rs 10.75 Crore

Naga Chaitanya's Thandel is close to hitting the ₹25 crore mark at the box office. On Day 2, the romantic action thriller earned ₹10.75 crore through ticket sales, as reported by Sacnilk. On its first Saturday, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial recorded an overall 57.32% Telugu occupancy.

So far, Thandel has amassed ₹22.25 crore in the domestic market, according to the report. To reach a wider audience, the movie has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Thandel features Naga Chaitanya as Raju and Sai Pallavi as Bujji Thalli. Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai and Rao Ramesh are also seen playing important roles in the movie.

Naga Chaitanya's wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, is also promoting Thandel. On Saturday, Chay shared a picture of her wearing a black hoodie with the film's name printed in red on the back. The hoodie also features the ship from Thandel's poster.

“Giving me all the positive vibes I need!” wrote Naga Chaitanya in the caption.

Before that, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a special post on her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to Thandel.

The actress shared an image of Naga Chaitanya and posted an elaborate note. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "#Thandel release day tomorrow! I've seen you so focused and positive throughout the making of this film, and I can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in theatres from tomorrow.”

She also added a message in Telugu that read, "Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni," which translates to: "Finally, you will shave your beard, and I will see your face." Click here to read the full story.

Thandel has been bankrolled by Bunny Vasu under his banner Geetha Arts. The film tells the story of a group of fishermen from Srikakulam. During a routine fishing trip, they accidentally cross into Pakistani waters which leads to unexpected challenges.