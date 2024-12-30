Sai Pallavi Has A Sweet Message For Sister Pooja Kannan On 3 Months Of Her Wedding

Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan got married to Vineeth Sivakumar in September this year. The couple recently marked three months of their wedding.

On the special occasion, Sai penned a heartwarming message for the newlyweds.

Sharing some unseen pictures from their wedding album, Sai wrote, "Lil did I know that my sister's wedding would also be the next phase of my life! I witnessed every soul present in the ceremony tear up, bless them and dance in joy! I wasn't ready to let Pooju take this big step because this was new to me and I couldn't advise her on pros and cons like I always did with things in life."

She added, "But in my heart, I knew that my dear @v1n33 will pamper and love Pooju the way I do or maybe even more! It's been three months since the wedding and I've never been this right in my life. I thank God and everyone who showered them with love and positivity. P.S. I've never been a fan of emoticons, but I'm not taking a risk this time. They're too precious."

Reacting to the post, actress Raashii Khanna dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Last week, Sai Pallavi visited Varanasi to seek blessings at the Annapurna Devi Temple. Dressed in an ice-blue salwar suit and a matching dupatta, the actress kept her look simple with no makeup and a casual messy hairdo.

A Sai Pallavi fan club shared the pictures and videos from her visit on X with the caption, "Sai Pallavi today at Annapurna Temple in Kashi," followed by a folded hand and flying dove emoji.

Sai Pallavi today at Annapurna Temple in Kashi. ????????????#SaiPallavi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fIGuRRLB6q — Pallavi (@PallaviAlwayz) December 23, 2024

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai as Goddess Sita, Kannada actor Yash as Raavan, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The movie is expected to be released in two parts, with the first part coming out on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027.