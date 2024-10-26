Advertisement

To Trolls, A Message From Seema Sajdeh: " I Just Go Delete, Delete, Delete"

Seema recently revealed that she has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiance, Vikram Ahuja

To Trolls, A Message From Seema Sajdeh: " I Just Go Delete, Delete, Delete"
Seema Sajdeh posted this image. (courtesy: seemakiransajdeh)
New Delhi:

Sohail Khan's ex-wife and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh has been in the spotlight following the premiere of the new season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In this season, Seema revealed that she has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiance, Vikram Ahuja. In an interview with news agency ANI, she discussed the feedback she's received about her appearance on the show and how she handles negative comments on social media. "Honestly, I have gotten a lot of love. I go through the feedback and to be honest when the negative comments come, I just go delete, delete, delete. Like, whatever the negative messages, if any, come. But to be honest they have been very, like, I can't even remember one negative. Everyone has been so nice and there's been so much love that I'm feeling. I am overwhelmed. I haven't even, like, gone through so many comments. As many as when as and when I open, I'm seeing and I'm just completely, like, thrown with all the love. I still ask myself, like, what have I done like that... it's that feeling," Seema shared.

ICYDK, Seema and Sohail eloped and married in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. However, they filed for divorce in 2022. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Yohan and Nirvan.

In one episode of the latest season, Seema discusses her new chapter with her son Nirvan. She asks him, "People are talking about me moving on. Do you hold a grudge against me for it?" Nirvan responds, "No, absolutely not. Mumma, everyone needs a companion at some point, and that's perfectly fine. If you're happy, we're happy for you. How long can you stay in a stressful environment? It's tough for all of us."

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Seema opened up about the divorce and said, "I've let go of any negativity or anything I might have. Also, I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings... The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter."

To Trolls, A Message From Seema Sajdeh: " I Just Go Delete, Delete, Delete"
